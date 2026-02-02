New Zealand Government Renews 12K-SF Lease at 600 Third Avenue

The New Zealand Permanent Mission to the United Nations has renewed its 11,865-square-foot office space in Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned.

The government of New Zealand signed an 11-year renewal for the space it has leased on the entire 14th floor of L&L Holding Company’s 600 Third Avenue for the last two decades, according to tenant broker Helmsley Spear.

SEE ALSO: Burlington Stores Expands Offices to 206K SF at 1400 Broadway

The asking rent for the property between East 39th and East 40th streets was not immediately disclosed, but the average office asking rent in Midtown during the fourth quarter of 2025 was $84.24 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“This lease renewal is a great testament to 600 Third Avenue ownership and the confidence shown in New York City as it continues a vibrant path forward in 2026,” Helmsley Spear’s James Emden, who represented the tenant alongside Peter Shakalis, said in a statement.

Jonathan Tootell, Tanya Grimaldo and Giannina Brancato handled the deal in-house for L&L.

“600 Third’s sustained demand is a testament to the investments we have made in the tower, the quality of its workspaces, and its close proximity to the Grand Central district’s abundant transit and landmarks,” Tootell said in a statement.

The 42-story building is four blocks from Grand Central Terminal and about six blocks west of the United Nations campus. Tenants include law firms Polsinelli PC, which expanded to 52,000 square feet in February 2023, and Aaronson Rappaport Feinstein & Deutsch and Bond, Schoeneck & King, both of which signed renewals in February 2025, CO reported at the time.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.