Two Law Firms Stay Put at L&L Holding’s 600 Third Avenue

Law firms Aaronson Rappaport Feinstein & Deutsch and Bond, Schoeneck & King have extended their stays at L&L Holding Company’s 600 Third Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the largest deal, Aaronson Rappaport, which provides legal services in areas such as health care law, labor and employment, renewed its 42,764-square-foot headquarters space on the entire fifth and sixth floors of the 42-story office building, according to the landlord.

Aaronson Rappaport, which has been a tenant of the Midtown East building since 2010, signed a 15-year extension for its space and will stay at the property until at least 2042, L&L said.

Meanwhile, Bond, which counsels individuals and companies in various practice areas, has signed a seven-year renewal for its 12,505-square-foot office on the entire 22nd floor of 600 Third, according to the landlord. The firm, which first moved into the building in 2014, will remain in its space through at least 2033, L&L said.

“We are pleased to extend our partnerships with Aaronson Rappaport and Bond Schoeneck & King, two highly valued tenants of the office tower,” L&L’s Jonathan Tootell, who brokered the deals in-house with Tanya Grimaldo and Giannina Brancato, said in a statement. “600 Third Avenue’s exceptional workspaces and superior accessibility have made it a sought-after destination for organizations aiming to attract, inspire and retain top-tier talent.”

L&L declined to provide the asking rents, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Midtown averaged $78 per square foot in January.

Savills’ Jeffrey Peck and Daniel Horowitz brokered the deal for Bond while Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Mark Weiss and David Mainthow and Matador Capital Management’s Larry Bank represented Aaronson Rappaport.

The law firms’ deals are just the latest big leases on Third Avenue — a corridor that Peck said offers some deals.

“In spite of what appears to be a rising real estate market, there are still tremendous value opportunities — especially along the Third Avenue submarket,” Peck said in a statement to CO. “I’m very proud of our team’s ability to uncover opportunities and capitalize on the current market dynamics to achieve great outcomes for our clients.”

Spokespeople for Aaronson Rappaport, Bond, C&W and Matador did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants of the building between East 39th and East 40th streets include law firm Polsinelli PC, which expanded to 52,516 square feet at the property in February 2023, and fast-food restaurant Chipotle Mexican Grill in ground-floor retail space.

