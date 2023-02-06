Polsinelli Law Firm Expands at 600 Third Avenue in Murray Hill

The long arm of the law just reached a bit further into Murray Hill.

Law firm Polsinelli PC inked a 10-year deal to extend its lease at 600 Third Avenue through 2036 and tack on an extra 13,129 square feet, bringing Polsinelli’s total footprint to 52,516 square feet, The New York Post first reported.

Asking rents were between $80 and $90 per square foot, according to a source with knowledge of the transaction.

The Kansas City, Mo.-based law firm opened its New York headquarters across the top three floors of the 42-story tower in 2015, and scored the entire 33rd floor in its latest lease to accommodate its growing team, according to landlord L&L Holding Company.

Polsinelli’s deal brings the building between East 39th and East 40th streets to 94 percent leased, according to L&L, which co-owns the property with BlackRock. Other tenants at the property include legal practice Aaronson Rappaport, investment firm 3G Capital and the Permanent Mission of Austria to the United Nations.

“Just steps [from] Grand Central Terminal, 600 Third Avenue continues to be a destination of choice for companies and organizations looking to recruit, motivate and retain talented workforces,” L&L’s David Berkey, who represented the landlord in the deal in-house, said in a statement.

CBRE’s Kevin McLennan, Ian Murphy and Silvio Petriello handled the transaction for the tenant. A spokesperson for CBRE declined to comment.

