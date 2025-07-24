Three New Leases Span 36K SF at 111 West 33rd Street

Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) has announced three new leases — from a wealth adviser, a law firm and a tech consultant — at its 111 West 33rd Street office building totaling 36,504 square feet.

The lengths of each lease and the asking rents were not disclosed. Asking rents for Midtown office space averaged $84.61 per square foot in the second quarter of this year, according to Colliers data.

Savvy Wealth, an investment advisory and wealth management firm, signed a 13,853-square-foot lease at the 26-story building just off Herald Square.

Elie Reiss of Skylight Leasing represented Savvy in this deal. Erik Harris, Neil Rubin and Scott Klau from Newmark, alongside Jordan Berger, Shanae Ursini and Kerry Lavelle of ESRT, represented the owner.

Skylight, Newmark and ESRT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Defense litigation firm Dopf P.C. inked a deal for 12,114 square feet at the building.

The firm will be moving from 112 West 34th Street, another ESRT-owned building, though it is unclear when. The West 34th street address is still listed on the company website, however a source close to the deal noted that the firm is currently subleasing the West 33rd Street space and this new lease is on a direct basis with ESRT.

Newmark’s Harris, Rubin, and Klau, along with ESRT’s Berger, Ursini, and Levelle represented ESRT in this deal. Evan Fiddle, Brendan Herlihy and Mary Ann Tighe of CBRE represented the tenant in this lease.

“This direct lease extension is a great outcome for Dopf P.C., delivering a seamless and exceptionally capital efficient occupancy solution with a strong landlord partner,” Herlihy told Commercial Observer via email.

IT consultancy Indus Valley Partners signed a lease for 10,537 square feet at 111 West 33rd Street, nearly doubling its office footprint. The firm will relocate from another ESRT property — 1350 Broadway — where it occupied 4,689 square feet.

ESRT’s Berger, Ursini and Lavelle represented the owner in-house. Matt Kashani and Michael Nazarian of Norman Bobrow & Company represented the tenant. Kashani declined to comment.

Other office tenants at 111 West 33rd Street include Nespresso, ClearView Healthcare Partners and the corporate headquarters for ESRT.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.