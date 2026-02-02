Burlington Stores Expands Offices to 206K SF at 1400 Broadway

Bargain retail chain Burlington Stores has tacked on an additional 35,629 square feet to its offices at Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)’s 1400 Broadway, according to a January office report from Colliers.

Burlington’s office footprint will grow to 206,392 square feet in the Midtown South building, following its previous expansion to 170,763 square feet in February 2024.

ESRT did not immediately provide the asking rent or the length of the lease, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown South was $79.80 per square foot in January, according to Colliers’ report.

Alan Desino of Colliers represented Burlington in the deal. It’s unclear who brokered the deal on behalf of ESRT.

Burlington has inked expansions at 1400 Broadway roughly every two years since its initial 35,182-square-foot lease there in 2010, with another expansion in 2022 being an example.

Other tenants in the 37-story, 937,892-square-foot building on the corner of Broadway and West 37th Street include business loan provider OnDeck Capital, which renewed its 13,000-square-foot lease on the 34th floor in January 2025, and Flagstar Bank, which assumed Signature Bank’s 313,109-square-foot office there in the wake of the regional banking crisis of 2023.

Midtown South saw a total of 1.67 million square feet of leases signed in January, a steady year-over-year increase from the 1.49 million square feet signed in January 2025, according to the Colliers report. Manhattan’s biggest office leases in January included deals for Nike, which renewed 149,802 square feet at 855 Avenue of the Americas, and J.P. Morgan Chase, which expanded to 139,332 square feet at Five Manhattan West.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.