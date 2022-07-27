Burlington Expands Again at 1400 Broadway

Discount retailer Burlington is once again growing its offices at 1400 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company, which operates several stores in the five boroughs, inked an expansion deal for 34,591 square feet in the Garment District tower. It will now occupy 102,898 across three floors in the 37-story building between West 38th and West 39th streets, according to landlord Empire State Realty Trust.

“We value our long-standing relationship with ESRT and are pleased to continue to expand our footprint at 1400 Broadway in New York City,” said Gayle Aertker, the executive vice president of store development for Burlington.

The off-price chain first moved into the building in 2010 and doubled its space last year, expanding to 68,307 square feet, as CO previously reported.

Scott Klau, Erik Harris and Neil Rubin of Newmark represented the landlord. Alan Desino of Colliers handled the deal for the tenant. Spokespeople for both brokerages didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

“ESRT provides exceptional value in healthy, modernized, energy-efficient spaces which retain high-quality tenants like Burlington,” said Thomas Durels, an executive vice president at ESRT.

