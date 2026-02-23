Up, up, and away to Manhattan’s Seaport District, where the Balloon Museum will open its U.S. flagship.

The Balloon Museum — the self-described celebration of inflatable art — has signed a five-year, 54,000-square-foot lease at the Tin Building, according to property owner Seaport Entertainment Group (SEG).

The Balloon Museum will occupy the entire property at 96 South Street, which was previously home to several restaurants, bars and markets. Those offerings will close immediately as SEG prepares to convert the space into the Balloon Museum.

SEG did not disclose the asking rent for this lease, but the average asking rent for retail space in Lower Manhattan was $228 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

“We are thrilled to bring the Balloon Museum and its category-defining contemporary art exhibitions to the Seaport,” Matt Partridge, CEO of SEG, said in a statement. “Balloon Museum is a true global phenomenon that offers visitors of all ages a one-of-a-kind experience. We look forward to this exciting addition to the Seaport’s existing portfolio of cultural experiences and other offerings, allowing our growing residential community and visitors to interact with art in an entirely new way.”

There were no leasing brokers involved in the deal, as SEG and the Balloon Museum worked together directly. The transaction was originated by Michael Ginsberg and Jonah Larrama of advisory firm OMG Variety LLC. The firm could not be reached for comment.

The Balloon Museum was created by Lux Entertainment in Rome, Italy, in 2021. The concept is a touring program of inflatable, immersive and interactive art exhibits.

“The opening of our U.S. flagship in New York City marks a decisive milestone in the history of the Balloon Museum,” Roberto Fantauzzi, CEO and founder of Lux Entertainment, said in a statement. “After years of international growth, choosing New York City and an iconic location such as the Tin Building represents an even greater cultural responsibility for our team. For this new location, we will present a completely original exhibition featuring newly commissioned works by internationally renowned artists.”

