Savills Reaches $1.2B Deal to Acquire Eastdil Secured

By March 11, 2026 3:37 pm
Eastdil Secured CEO Roy March and a Savills real estate storefront.
Eastdil Secured CEO Roy March and a Savills real estate storefront. PHOTOS: Mike Pont/FilmMagic via Getty Images; Michael Nguyen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Savills has closed on a deal to buy Roy March’s Eastdil Secured for $1.2 billion, according to reports.

Guggenheim Investments and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings are selling their shares in the investment bank to the real estate brokerage firm, handing over what is likely a significant stake to Savills, Green Street News first reported.

Savills, Guggenheim, Temasek and Eastdil did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal is expected to be officially announced Thursday during Savills’ fourth-quarter earnings report, Bisnow reported. Eastdil intends to keep its name under its new ownership, according to the outlet.

A deal has likely been simmering for about a year, as Eastdil hired BDT & MSD Partners in February 2025 to help it find new opportunities for strategic investments, according to Bloomberg.

It would not be Eastdil’s first time changing hands. In 2019, Wells Fargo sold Eastdil as its private real estate investment banking division to Guggenheim and Temasek for about $400 million, with Wells Fargo retaining only a minority stake.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

