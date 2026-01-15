Studio Pilates International Inks Lease for Another Manhattan Location

This fitness brand is really stretching its presence in New York City.

Studio Pilates International will open another Manhattan location at the end of January, having signed a 1,740-square-foot lease at 350 Hudson Street in the borough’s Hudson Square neighborhood, the company announced.

The length of the lease is 10 years. The asking rent was not disclosed. However, the average asking rent for retail space along nearby Washington Street was $333 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

The franchisees for the Hudson Square location are LeAnn Darland and Barrett Turner, who were represented in this deal by Alexandra Yanoff from Brand Urban. Ownership was represented by Frank Reiser from Tungsten Property. Yanoff and Reiser did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“We’re excited to open our next New York City location in Hudson Square,” Jade Winter, co-founder and CEO of Studio Pilates International, told CO via email. “Hudson Square is a neighborhood full of creative energy and busy professionals who value efficiency and quality, which aligns well with our 40-minute, results-driven reformer Pilates format. We’re looking forward to joining the neighborhood and becoming part of the everyday routines of the community.”

Studio Pilates also has Manhattan locations at 301 West 110th Street and 600 West 57th Street, and operates four studios in Brooklyn.

