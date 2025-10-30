An expanding Pilates studio is stretching itself a bit farther within New York City.

Studio Pilates International has signed a 2,500 square foot “long-term” lease at 600 West 57th Street, according to Newmark, which represented the tenant.

The fitness franchise is expected to open its latest Manhattan location in March 2026. The asking rent was not disclosed. Asking rent for retail space on West 57th Street typically runs between $120 and $300 per square foot, according to various deals reported by Traded.

Studio Pilates International will occupy the entire second floor of 600 West 57th Street, a five-story commercial building in Hell’s Kitchen. The landlord is Red Apple Group. It is unclear who brokered the deal on the company’s behalf. Red Apple Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Newmark’s Ravi Idnani and Aric Trakhtenberg represented Studio Pilates International in this deal.

“This neighborhood continues to evolve with brands that bring both energy and community,” Idnani told CO via email. “Studio Pilates International adds to that momentum, reinforcing the area’s growing appeal as a destination for wellness and lifestyle concepts.”

Studio Pilates International was founded in Australia more than 20 years ago by husband and wife team Jade and Tanya Winter, and has a presence in markets all over the world.

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding Studio Pilates in New York City with an upcoming location in the heart of Midtown,” Jade Winter told CO via email. “57th Street is such an iconic part of Manhattan, and this studio represents our ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class, results-driven reformer Pilates experience to even more New Yorkers.”

The fitness services brand opened its first Manhattan studio at 301 West 110th Street in Harlem earlier this year, Commercial Observer reported at the time. Studio Pilates International’s website notes another new Manhattan location coming to 350 Hudson Street, but no further details were provided. The company also operates four Pilates studios in Brooklyn.

