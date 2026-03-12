Finance   ·   Refinance

BlackRock Provides $41M Refi for South Carolina Multifamily Complex

Evolve New Hope Farm is a 280-unit apartment community that opened in 2024

By March 12, 2026 1:30 pm
reprints
Blackrock's Larry Fink and Evolve New Hope Farm in Wellford, S.C.
Blackrock's Larry Fink and Evolve New Hope Farm in Wellford, S.C. PHOTOS: Ben Whitley/PA Images via Getty Images; Courtesy Northmarq

Evolve Companies has secured $41 million to refinance Evolve New Hope Farm, a 280-unit apartment community in Wellford, S.C., Commercial Observer can first report. 

BlackRock provided the nonrecourse debt, while Northmarq’s West Palm Beach debt and equity financing team, led by Chris Hammel, arranged the transaction. 

SEE ALSO: Landry’s Offers Caesars Entertainment $7B in Bid to Acquire Gaming Giant

Hammel said in a statement that since opening two years ago, the asset has “met and exceeded the sponsor’s objectives.” 

“The nonrecourse financing provides significant interest savings and return of capital to investors,” he added.

Located west of Spartanburg, S.C., at 510 Cedar Tree Road in Wellford — a city that is part of the greater Spartanburg metropolitan area of roughly 400,000 people — Evolve New Hope Farm opened in 2024 and features nearly 300 one-, two- and three-bedroom garden-style apartment units. 

On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and clubhouse, a pickleball court, on-site parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a fitness center with a yoga room, a dog park and pet wash, and walking trails to nearby Tyger Lake

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

510 Cedar Tree Road, Evolve New Hope Farm, BlackRock, Evolve Companies, Northmarq
Tilman Fertitta and an interior of Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.
Hospitality · Finance
National

Landry’s Offers Caesars Entertainment $7B in Bid to Acquire Gaming Giant

By Mark Hallum
Simon Shaw of Savills (top), Michael Van Konynenburg of Eastdil Secured, and a Savills sign advertising a property in London.
Industry · Finance
New York City

Savills’ Eastdil Acquisition Builds Market Exposure for Both Firms

By Mark Hallum
Eastdil Secured CEO Roy March and a Savills real estate storefront.
Industry · Finance
National

Savills Reaches $1.1B Deal to Acquire Eastdil Secured

By Mark Hallum