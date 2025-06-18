Studio Pilates International Takes 1,126 SF at 301 West 110th Street

Studio Pilates International is stretching its presence in New York City.

The 23-year-old Australian-born fitness services brand inked a five-year, 1,126-square-foot lease at 301 West 110th Street in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood. The lease deal includes a five-year renewal option.

This will be the brand’s first Manhattan location, tenant broker Norma Ashkenazi of KSR told Commercial Observer. Ashkenazi brokered the deal alongside Eli Yadid. It is not clear who brokered the deal for landlord Argo, which did not respond to CO’s request for comment.

The New York Business Journal first reported this lease. Asking rent for the space was not available, but previous Commercial Observer reporting noted asking rent of $85 per square foot for retail space in Harlem.

“It was a pleasure representing Studio Pilates in their first Manhattan lease,” Ashkenazi said via email. “Their upscale, boutique concept will add real value to the neighborhood. We are excited to watch them thrive in this market and are proud to be leading their expansion throughout NYC.”

Studio Pilates International did not respond to a request for comment.

The building at 301 West 110th Street is a 47,533-square-foot condominium building with 599 residential units, according to Property Shark.

Studio Pilates International was founded in 2002 by husband and wife Jade and Tanya Winter, and since then the business has grown to over 115 locations in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, China, and the United States.

This latest Studio Pilates International location is set to open on July 12, while the company’s first New York City location opened in Brooklyn in 2021.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.