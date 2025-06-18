Leases   ·   Retail

Studio Pilates International Takes 1,126 SF at 301 West 110th Street

By June 18, 2025 9:20 am
reprints
Eli Yadid and Norma Ashkenazi of KSR and 301 West 110th Street.
Eli Yadid and Norma Ashkenazi of KSR and 301 West 110th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy KSR; Propertyshark

Studio Pilates International is stretching its presence in New York City. 

The 23-year-old Australian-born fitness services brand inked a five-year, 1,126-square-foot lease at 301 West 110th Street in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood. The lease deal includes a five-year renewal option. 

SEE ALSO: Nonprofit Extends Downtown L.A. Headquarters With 29K-SF Office Lease

This will be the brand’s first Manhattan location, tenant broker Norma Ashkenazi of KSR told Commercial Observer. Ashkenazi brokered the deal alongside Eli Yadid. It is not clear who brokered the deal for landlord Argo, which did not respond to CO’s request for comment. 

The New York Business Journal  first reported this lease. Asking rent for the space was not available, but previous Commercial Observer reporting noted asking rent of $85 per square foot for retail space in Harlem. 

“It was a pleasure representing Studio Pilates in their first Manhattan lease,” Ashkenazi said via email. “Their upscale, boutique concept will add real value to the neighborhood. We are excited to watch them thrive in this market and are proud to be leading their expansion throughout NYC.” 

Studio Pilates International did not respond to a request for comment. 

The building at 301 West 110th Street is a 47,533-square-foot condominium building with 599 residential units, according to Property Shark

Studio Pilates International was founded in 2002 by husband and wife Jade and Tanya Winter, and since then the business has grown to over 115 locations in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, China, and the United States. 

This latest Studio Pilates International location is set to open on July 12, while the company’s first New York City location opened in Brooklyn in 2021. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

301 West 110th Street, Eli Yadid, Norma Ashkenazi, Argo, KSR, Studio Pilates International
The Durst Organization's Jody Durst and 825 Third Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

REIT Macerich Takes 12K SF for New Office at 825 Third Avenue

By Amanda Schiavo
Colliers' Michael Naumovitch and Nathan Pellow, and 1200 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles.
Office · Leases
California

Nonprofit Extends Downtown L.A. Headquarters With 29K-SF Office Lease

By Nick Trombola
Industry City Senior Vice President of Leasing Jeff Fein and Industry City in Brooklyn.
Office · Leases
New York City

Artist & Craftsman Supply Signs 10K-SF Lease at Industry City

By Mark Hallum