AI Education Platform Kira Learning Inks 16K-SF Lease at 11 Park Place

Kira Learning, an education platform driven by artificial intelligence, is establishing its New York City headquarters at 11 Park Place in Manhattan’s Financial District, where it leased 16,100 square feet of space on the 19th and 20th floors, landlord broker Colliers announced Tuesday.

The deal represents a new location for Kira Learning, which has its primary headquarters at 195 Page Mill Road in Palo Alto, Calif., according to its LinkedIn page.

“Kira’s rapid growth and innovative approach to AI education made finding the right headquarters critical,” Colliers’ Robert Getreu, who brokered the deal for landlord along with Michael Berger, said in a statement. “We’re proud to deliver a space that meets their needs today and supports future expansion, reflecting the growing demand among tech companies for modern, collaborative offices.”

The 20-story 11 Park Place is owned by the Stahl Organization, according to sources and CoStar data. A spokesperson for Stahl did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s unclear who represented Kira Learning in the deal. The asking rent and the length of the lease were also unclear, but the average asking rent for office space in Lower Manhattan was $58.40 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

“This expansion reflects the demand for AI we’re seeing among educators everywhere — from elementary classrooms to universities to workforce training,” Andrea Pasinetti, co-founder and CEO of Kira Learning, said in a statement. “As our team grows, this is where we’re building the future of education.”

11 Park Place is walking distance from City Hall and the World Trade Center. Other tenants at 11 Park Place include nonprofit group the New York Foundation for Senior Citizens.

