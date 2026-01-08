Law Firm Gibson Dunn Renews 362K SF in MetLife Building

Law firm Gibson Dunn has renewed its 361,569-square-foot lease at the Irvine Company’s 200 Park Avenue, according to a fourth-quarter office report from CBRE.

The global commercial litigation giant has been in the office tower — better known as the MetLife Building — near Grand Central Terminal since the establishment of its New York City offices in 1982.

SEE ALSO: Nightlife and Hospitality Operator Clown Car to Open New East Village Bar

CBRE, the exclusive leasing agent for the building, did not immediately disclose the asking rent, the length of the lease, or any brokers tied to the deal. The average office asking rent in Midtown during the fourth quarter of 2025 was $84.24 per square foot, according to CBRE’s report.

Gibson Dunn declined to comment.

Other tenants in the 59-story building include law firm Winston & Strawn, which renewed its 237,815-square-foot lease in December 2024, and restaurant group La Pecora Bianca, which signed an 11,300-square-foot deal for an Italian eatery called Giulietta on the ground floor in October 2024.

Insurance giant MetLife itself continues to have a 400,000-square-foot presence in the tower as well, signing an 11-year renewal in December 2023. Meanwhile, CBRE also has 180,000 square feet of office space at the property, one of the most recognizable buildings in the New York City skyline.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.