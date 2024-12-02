Law Firm Winston & Strawn Renews 238K-SF Lease at MetLife Building

This international law firm’s stay at the MetLife Building is getting a little Strawn out.

Winston & Strawn has renewed its 237,815-square-foot lease at the Irvine Company’s 200 Park Avenue where it has had its New York City headquarters since the mid-1990s. The length of the lease extension was not clear.

The last agreement signed by Winston & Strawn in the building was a 15-year renewal with then-landlord Tishman Speyer in 2010 for about the same footprint.

CBRE (CBRE), which handles leasing in the MetLife Building, did not immediately respond to a request for comment so the asking rent is also unclear, but the average for Midtown office space in November was $79.06 per square foot, according to a report from Colliers. That report appears to be the first mention of the law firm’s lease renewal.

Winston & Strawn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other recent office deals in the 59-story tower near Grand Central Terminal include CBRE itself renewing its 180,000-square-foot space, where it has been for 36 years, until 2037 in July; and MetLife signing an 11-year extension for its 400,000-square-foot headquarters in December 2023.

In October, restaurant group La Pecora Bianca signed an 11,300-square-foot deal for an Italian eatery called Giulietta on the ground floor.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.