Restaurant group La Pecora Bianca is launching a new Italian restaurant concept in the MetLife Building.

The new Italian restaurant, to be called Giulietta, will be on the ground floor of the Irvine Company-owned building at 200 Park Avenue and will occupy 11,300 square feet on a 15-year lease, the landlord announced.

The Irvine Company did not immediately provide asking rent, but the average retail asking rent for the area near Grand Central on Fifth Avenue from East 42nd to East 49th streets was $611 per square foot in the second quarter of 2024, according to a report from CBRE.

Guilietta is scheduled to open in space formerly occupied by Cafe Centro the spring of 2026 and will have room to seat 450 spread across the indoor dining room and outdoor tables, according to the Irvine Company.

“The opportunity to create a casual, all-day Italian dining experience at this scale in such a landmark location was something we could not pass up,” La Pecora Bianca founder and CEO Mark Barak said in a statement. “Inspired by relaxed summers on the Mediterranean, Giulietta will have something for everyone and offer an escape from the hustle and bustle of the heart of New York City.”

CBRE (CBRE) handled the negotiations on behalf of the Irvine Company while Keith Durst and Todd Birnbaum from Friend of Chef negotiated on behalf of the tenant. CBRE and Friend of Chef did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

La Pecora Bianca has six locations spread across Manhattan. Other retail tenants at 200 Park Avenue include The Capital Grille, Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee, Black Seed Bagels, Point Seven and Bento by Point Seven.

