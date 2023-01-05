Silver Rock Financial Leases 9K SF at 575 Madison

Los Angeles-based asset management firm Silver Rock Financial is moving its New York offices to 8,652 square feet at 575 Madison Avenue.

Currently located at 430 Park Avenue, Silver Rock will move into the entire 25th floor — the very top — of the Steinberg & Pokoik Management-owned building on the corner of East 57th Street and Madison Avenue, according to landlord broker CBRE.

The brokerage did not disclose the terms of the deal.

“575 Madison Avenue is a true gem for those tenants seeking one of the most compelling economic alternatives to be in the highly sought-after Plaza District,” CBRE’s Gregg Rothkin, who represented the landlord with David Hollander, Caroline Merck, Brad Auerbach, Justin Greenstone and William Hooks, said in a statement. “The double-wide streets at 57th and Madison allow for great natural light throughout the entire building.”

Steven Kaufman of Hanley Advisors negotiated on behalf of the tenant. Hanley Advisors did not respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants on the office side include Rock Mountain Capital, a private equity firm, while some of the tenants leasing retail space at the base of the building are Breitling, Vacheron Constantin, Oliver Peoples and First Republic Bank.

