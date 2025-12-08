New York-based law firm Slarskey is moving its New York City offices two blocks north in Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned.

Slarskey, a boutique firm that serves regional, national and multinational corporations and specializes in commercial litigation and alternative dispute resolution, has signed a 13-year lease for 12,278 square feet on the entire 32nd floor of 825 Third Avenue, according to landlord The Durst Organization.

The deal represents a relocation for the law firm, which currently has its offices just two blocks south at 767 Third Avenue, according to its website. Slarskey’s move out of 767 Third Avenue comes after Metro Loft Management and Quantum Pacific filed plans in August to convert the 40-story office building into a 337-unit residential building, as CO previously reported.

“The Durst Organization has a long history of providing first-class office space to some of New York’s greatest law firms,” David Slarksey, a partner at Slarskey, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our clients at 825 Third, as Durst’s newest tenant.”

The asking rent was not provided, but when private investment firm Haven Capital Partners signed a lease for 5,163 square feet at 825 Third Avenue in August, asking rent was $98 per square foot.

Cushman & Wakefield’s David Hoffman and Sam Hoffman brokered the deal for the tenant, while Durst was represented in-house by Tom Bow, Ashlea Aaron, Bailey Caliban and Sayo Kamara. C&W declined to comment.

News of the deal comes after Durst recently completed a $150 million renovation at its 40-story office tower on the corner of Third Avenue and East 50th Street, including a new amenity space, an updated lobby, and 4,000 square feet of public open space. The building also features new HVAC, electrical, plumbing and building management systems, according to Durst.

“The recent leasing activity at 825 Third Avenue continues to validate our vision for the building, delivering world-class office space to tenants in one of the city’s premier neighborhoods,” Jody Durst, president of Durst, said in a statement. “We look forward to supporting Slarskey’s continued success at 825 Third Avenue.”

Slarskey, which will move into the building in mid-2026, will join several other tenants at 825 Third Avenue, including Haven Capital, real estate investment trust Macerich, financial services provider Edward Jones, flexible workspace provider Stark Office Suites, private equity firm Siris Capital Group, trading and distribution company Toyota Tsusho America, and Allied Irish Banks.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.