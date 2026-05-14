The city-owned Brooklyn Army Terminal (BAT) in Sunset Park has racked up more than 58,000 square feet of new leases, including a major deal for audiovisual firm Audible Difference.

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), a public benefit corporation that manages the 59-acre BAT campus for the city, announced four new tenants Thursday.

In the largest deal, Audible Difference, which specializes in audiovisual design and installation, took 47,106 square feet in a five-year deal, according to NYCEDC.

“As a Brooklyn-based company, BAT represents the kind of industrial, creative ecosystem that shaped us — allowing us to expand our work while continuing to design and deliver world-class audiovisual experiences from the community that defines who we are,” Erich Bechtel, principal at Audible Difference, said in a statement.

City officials heralded the news of the new tenants at BAT as a step towards the city’s transformation of the office and manufacturing hub.

“Sunset Park has been a manufacturing hub for generations, and these new tenants are proof that its best days are still ahead,” said Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a statement.

In addition to Audible Difference’s deal, smart locker company GoLocker signed a lease for 7,178 square feet for three years at the complex. The company operates a network of smart lockers in New York used for sending and receiving packages. Its founder, Nigel Thomas, called Brooklyn Army Terminal the perfect home base for the company.

Other tenant arrivals included camera and lens rental company Otto Nemenz International, which secured 4,350 square feet of space for five years. In the fourth deal, clean tech manufacturer EcoLogin, which was represented by Colliers International’s Richard Novak, Ryan Millevoi and Christopher Owens, inked a seven-year, 3,854-square-foot lease.

Aside from EcoLogin, all other tenants negotiated their leases directly with NYCEDC.

Elsewhere along the 200-acre Sunset Park waterfront, MADE Bush Terminal, a 20-acre design and manufacturing hub, leased 3,840 square feet in a five-year deal with Makelab, a Brooklyn-based 3D printing service. Together, the five deals announced Thursday activate over 66,000 square feet within the two city‑owned campuses.

Asking rents for the five leases were not disclosed, but several leases signed at Bush Terminal in November 2025 reached the mid- to high $20s per square foot.

“Sixty-six thousand square feet of activated industrial space means workforce opportunity, supply chain resilience, and economic growth that reaches the neighborhoods that need it most,” Julie Su, deputy mayor for economic justice, said in a statement. “Sunset Park has always had the talent and the infrastructure — we’re making sure it has the investment to match.”

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.