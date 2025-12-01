Arrow Real Estate Advisors is pointing further north with the addition of two former longtime Meridian Capital Group brokers to the one-year-old brokerage as it maps out a national expansion.

The real estate advisory firm founded last fall by Morris Betesh has appointed Ronnie Levine and Seth Grossman, founding partners of commercial real estate private equity firm Green Pine Real Estate, as senior advisers, Commercial Observer can first report. Betesh said the move is part of Arrow’s nationwide expansion plans.

“Ronnie and Seth’s outstanding track records in structuring creative capital solutions across both the debt and equity stack makes them both outstanding additions to Arrow,” Betesh said in a statement. “They are two of the most respected real estate professionals in the United States and have decades of experience and deep networks of relationships with capital sources to help continue to serve our clients’ needs.”

Levine and Grossman co-founded Green Pine in summer 2024 along with former Meridian Capital Group president Yoni Goodman after long stints at Meridian, where Betesh had also previously worked prior to launching Arrow. The duo will continue to operate Green Pine in addition to their new roles at Arrow.

Prior to forming Green Pine, Levine was a senior managing director and partner at Meridian in its New York office. Grossman split time between Meridian’s Los Angeles and San Diego offices from 2011 to 2024 leading U.S. western operations.

“We believe our experience and relationships across the debt and equity markets can meaningfully accelerate Arrow’s growth and expand its market presence,” Levine said in a statement. “While we continue to operate Green Pine, this role allows us to bring our full network and structured finance expertise to Arrow and help drive new opportunities for the firm.”

