Tech Firm AI One Inks 6K-SF Deal for Office in Flatiron District

AI One, a recently launched artificial intelligence company, has opened its first office in Manhattan’s Flatiron District.

AI One, which provides a platform for businesses to connect data sources, has signed a lease for 5,594 square feet at 49 West 23rd Street, landlord Adams & Company announced Thursday. Asking rent was $63 per square foot.

The 12-story office building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas is part of a portfolio of buildings along West 23rd Street that Adams & Company manages.

AI One’s new Flatiron office space will serve as its general and executive offices. The space represents its first office and headquarters since the company’s 2024 launch, according to its LinkedIn page.

“These leases reinforce the strong interest Adams & Company continues to see from technology companies in Class B office space across Midtown,” David Levy, principal at Adams & Company, said in a statement. “Tenants are seeking well-located, efficient and connected environments that support collaboration, strategic growth and easy access for their teams and clients.”

The length of the lease was unclear. Newmark’s Lindsay Godard, Tristan Gretzky and Travis Milone brokered the deal for the tenant, while Adams & Company’s Jeff Buslik, Alan Bonett and Brad Cohn represented the landlord.

Newmark declined to comment, while a spokesperson for AI One did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AI One has joined several other tenants at 49 West 23rd Street, including Publishers Weekly, financial planner JB Drax Honoré and dentist 23rd Street Dental, as well as gym The Pack in the property’s retail space.

News of the deal comes after some other recently signed AI firm leases in the Flatiron District. In April, AI-based sales platform Actively AI signed a lease for 10,722 square feet at 30 West 21st Street, while design and tech company Huge took 16,909 square feet at 53 West 23rd Street in October.

