AI Sales Platform Actively AI Takes 11K SF at 30 West 21st Street

Actively AI, an artificial intelligence-based sales platform, is moving its offices within the Flatiron District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm, which builds custom models to help businesses create revenue, has signed a five-year lease for 10,722 square feet on the entire ninth and 10th floors of Skyway Development Group’s 30 West 21st Street, according to landlord broker Nomad Group. Asking rent was $55 per square foot.

Actively AI will make the move from its current office just two blocks north at ABS Partners Real Estate’s 184 Fifth Avenue this month, Nomad Group said.

“We’re proud to welcome Actively AI, a forward-thinking company redefining how sales teams drive revenue through advanced AI,” Nomad Group’s David Greene, who represented the landlord along with Megan Gallagher, said in a statement. “Their presence is a strong addition to our tenant community and aligns with the innovative caliber we aim to cultivate.”

JLL (JLL)’s Seth Godnick brokered the deal for the tenant. Spokespeople for JLL, Actively AI and Skyway did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal comes after Actively AI, which is funded by Bain Capital Ventures, announced earlier this month that it has raised $22.5 million to “maximize revenue for top sales teams” since Actively AI’s founding in 2022.

And it’s not the only AI firm that has been taking office space around the city in recent years, as Mayor Eric Adams started a $3 million push to position the city as a global hub for AI companies.

Actively AI will join several other tenants at its new 15-story building on West 21st Street between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas, including advertising agency Vivaldi, stone supplier New York Stone and software company Reaktor.

