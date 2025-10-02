Leases   ·   Office Leases

Design and Tech Company Huge Takes 17K SF at 53 West 23rd Street

By October 2, 2025 2:42 pm
Adams & Company's Jeff Buslik and 53 West 23rd Street.
Adams & Company's Jeff Buslik and 53 West 23rd Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Adams & Company

Design and technology company Huge is moving into, you guessed it, a pretty huge office space in Manhattan’s Flatiron District.

Huge, which uses AI to create products and experiences for large brands, has signed a 10-year lease for 16,909 square feet on the entire eighth floor of 53 West 23rd Street, according to landlord Adams & Company. Asking rent was $65 per square foot.

News of the deal comes less than a year after Huge acquired Hero Digital, a customer experience transformation company, in December 2024. Now under one Huge brand, the merged companies will come together in the new Flatiron District space, which will be used for general and executive offices.

The deal also represents a relocation for both Huge and Hero, as Huge’s previous office was in  Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood at 77 Sands Street, and Hero was operating out of an office space at 500 Park Avenue.

“We are seeing continued success across our portfolio, and 53 West 23rd Street is a prime example of that momentum,” Jeff Buslik, principal at Adams & Company, said in a statement.

“Tenants like Huge are drawn to well-located, efficiently designed Class B office spaces that combine cost effectiveness with the vibrant energy and amenities of the Flatiron District,” Buslik added. “This lease highlights the strong and ongoing interest in quality office space that supports today’s evolving business needs.”

SavillsGabe Marans, David Mahoney and Maxine Rosen brokered the deal for the tenant, while Adams & Company was represented in-house by Buslik, Brad Cohn and Alan Bonett.

Spokespeople for Huge and Savills did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Huge will join several other tenants at the 12-story office building on 23rd Street between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas, including designer TileBar, public relations firm LaForce and appliance store P.C. Richard & Son in the ground-floor retail space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

