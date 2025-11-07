SoHo Pilates Inks 3,500-SF Lease at 132 Crosby Street

This workout studio is stretching its presence in New York City.

SoHo Pilates has leased 3,500 square feet at 132 Crosby Street in Manhattan. The asking rent for this space was $75 per square foot, according to Traded, which first reported the lease. The length of the lease was not available.

The tenant was represented by Jack Basora and Mark Golberg from Tahari Realty, while the landlord was represented by Catherine O’Toole and Stephanie Moore from Lee & Associates.

“SoHo Pilates selected 132 Crosby for its rare mix of quiet, upscale block presence just off Broadway, high ceilings, and a clean 3,500-square-foot floor plate that’s ideal for a premium wellness buildout,” Goldberg told Commercial Observer via email. “The location places clients steps from Prince Street and Broadway-Lafayette trains while keeping them off the heavy tourist corridor. We’re seeing a wave of wellness and fitness operators opening in the area, which reinforces SoHo’s position as a hub for high-end, experience-driven retail and wellness concepts.”

Studios offering Pilates — a low impact workout option that builds core strength, endurance, and flexibility — seem to be a popular tenant, as there have been several recent leases for these wellness spaces. Studio Pilates International recently took 2,500 square feet at 600 West 57th Street. The same company also took 1,126 square feet at 301 West 110th Street over the summer, while earlier this year, the online Pilates studio Housework opened its first physical space, taking 3,672 square feet at 12 East 18th Street.

Standing 12 stories high, 132 Crosby Street is a Class B office building in the heart of SoHo that was completed in 1901, according to Commercial Cafe.

