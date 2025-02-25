An online high-intensity Pilates and cardio class will bring its workouts offline and open its first in-person studio at 12 East 18th Street.

Housework signed a 10-year lease for 3,672 square feet at The Moinian Group’s Flatiron District building, according to the landlord.

The new space will open March 15 and serve as the online workout platform’s first studio.

And the location is something of a homecoming for Housework founder Sydney Miller. She started her career as a SoulCycle instructor when it had a location in the building.

“Securing a flagship studio for Housework was particularly meaningful for Sydney given her history at this location,” Lee & Associates NYC’s Annie Squier, who represented Housework in the deal, said in the statement. “She spent years teaching here when it was SoulCycle, and now she’s returning to make it her own. It was a perfect fit, and Moinian recognized that as well.”

Housework will now be at least the third exercise studio to occupy the space at 12 East 18th Street. SoulCycle and indoor cycling gym Pedal House were both previous tenants of the space.

“12 East 18th Street offers Housework a prime location in a highly desirable and accessible neighborhood that will allow them to best reach their target customer base and scale their operation as they continue on their growth trajectory,” said Gregg Weisser from Moinian, who represented the landlord in-house. “We are thrilled to welcome Housework to the community of businesses operating at the property.”

