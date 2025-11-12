Savills has promoted Julia Spivack to executive vice president and general counsel of its North America operations, Commercial Observer has learned.

Spivack, previously senior vice president and associate general counsel for Savills, started in her new role this week.

Based in New York City, Spivack’s responsibilities will include overseeing and managing all legal services provided to Savills throughout its more than 40 offices across Canada and the U.S., which serve more than 1,000 employees.

“I’m honored to take on this role and continue working alongside our exceptional leadership team,” Spivack said in a statement. “Savills has a strong culture of integrity, partnership and innovation, and I look forward to helping advance those values as we continue to grow our business across North America.”

In her new role, Spivack will advise the firm’s senior executives on legal and strategic matters affecting the organization, as well as ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. She will also advise on mergers and acquisitions and review and negotiate key contracts, the firm said.

“Julia’s leadership and counsel have been instrumental in helping us navigate an evolving business landscape,” David Lipson, CEO of Savills North America, said in a statement. “She brings a rare combination of legal expertise, strategic thinking, and sound judgment that has strengthened our ability to grow with confidence and integrity.”

Before joining Savills in 2022, Spivack served for more than 15 years as an attorney at Seward & Kissel, where she advised clients on employment, compliance and commercial matters. Before that, she worked as an associate at Schulte Roth & Zabel for roughly three years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.