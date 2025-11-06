The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC)’s new 36-acre Bush Terminal Campus in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood has signed up a few new tenants.

Design studio Pelle, packaging solutions company Aripack and lighting studio MushLume have all signed leases at the project’s 20-acre MADE Bush Terminal campus, which opened last November as a new hub for creative manufacturing, design and production industries, Commercial Observer has learned. MADE is short for Manufacturers, Artisans, Designers and Entrepreneurs.

In the largest deal, Brooklyn-based design studio Pelle, known for its sculptural lighting and furniture, signed a 10-year lease for 11,960 square feet on the fifth floor of the building at 13 42nd Street, according to the NYCEDC. The deal represents a relocation for Pelle, which will move its headquarters from 55 Ferris Street in Red Hook to its larger Sunset Park space. The studio’s new HQ will include design offices, production workshops and gallery space.

“This move allows us to unite all facets of our operations — design, fabrication and client engagement — within a space that reflects our overall vision for the studio,” Jean Pelle, co-founder and creative director of Pelle, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to join the MADE community and build a long-term home here.”

Meanwhile, Aripack, a packaging solutions company specializing in custom flexible and rigid packaging for food and beverage products and consumer brands, signed a five-year lease for 6,000 square feet on the fifth floor of MADE. The family-owned firm will relocate in December from its current spot at 9411 Ditmas Avenue in East New York to its new space, which will serve as an “upgraded headquarters better suited to its expanding client base and product lines,” the NYCEDC said.

Aripack will also bring its entire team under one roof at its new Sunset Park HQ, creating an environment where “great ideas can flourish and our partnerships with customers can deepen,” Aripack CEO Isak Bengiyat said in a statement.

Finally, Brooklyn-based sustainable lighting studio MushLume, known for creating lighting from fungus structure mycelium, signed a three-year lease for 2,510 square feet on the fifth floor of MADE. The space will serve as a production studio and creative lab, “enabling MushLume to scale operations, develop new collections and collaborate with other design-driven tenants,” according to the NYCEDC. MushLume will begin build-out this fall, and open in early 2026.

“We are thrilled to be joining the unique community at MADE Bush Terminal, and to be expanding our operations within a larger footprint,” Danielle Trofe, founder of MushLume, said in a statement. “The new space will allow us to scale production, hold greater inventory volumes, and streamline our R&D efforts, while also providing a showroom space against an iconic waterfront backdrop with views of Lower Manhattan.”

Asking rents for the deals were in the high to mid-$20s per square foot, according to the NYCEDC.

Pinnacle Realty of New York’s Nechama Green Liberow brokered the deal for Aripack, while the other tenants did not have brokers. Liberow and the NYCEDC did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

The newly opened MADE features 140,000 square feet of modern industrial workspace, 30,000 square feet of cultural and public programming space, and 5 acres of new parkland and open space, according to the NYCEDC.

“The newest tenants at MADE Bush Terminal — Pelle, Aripack and MushLume — represent the next generation of modern manufacturing centered around design, sustainability and the co-location of small businesses,” Andrew Kimball, president and CEO of the NYCEDC, said in a statement.

“These companies’ decision to locate to MADE is a reflection of how NYCEDC’s strategic investments in Sunset Park’s industrial waterfront are creating a thriving ecosystem for production, innovation and growth,” Kimball added.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.