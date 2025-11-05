Finance   ·   Refinance

360 Capital Funding Refis Greenpoint Apartments With $32M Loan

By November 5, 2025 3:44 pm
Andrew Pilchick from HKS Real Estate Advisors and 36 India Street, Brooklyn.
Andrew Pilchick from HKS Real Estate Advisors and 36 India Street, Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Courtesy HKS Real Estate Advisors; Interiors by Kat/Courtesy Serhant

Navistone Development has nabbed $31.75 million of bridge debt to refinance a newly developed multifamily property in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

360 Capital Funding, a private direct bridge lender, provided the loan for the developer’s six-story  building at 36 India Street that is in the lease-up process The deal, which was brokered by HKS Real Estate AdvisorsAndrew Pilchick and Alex Dobosh, retires past construction debt.

“36 India is a high-quality project being delivered in a high-demand neighborhood,” Pilchick said in a statement. “Our team worked closely with both sponsor and lender to structure a solution that supports the business plan and provides flexibility through lease-up to stabilization.”

Located steps from the Greenpoint waterfront, 36 India consists of 53 units, two commercial spaces and 27 parking spots. Community amenities include a resident lounge, a roof terrace, a fourth-floor grilling terrace and electric vehicle charging stations. 

The 36 India property benefits from a 35-year tax abatement under the expired 421a program, according to HKS. 

Officials at Navistone Development and 360 Capital Funding did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

