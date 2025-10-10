Coworking space provider The Shop Workspace is opening a new location in Gowanus, Brooklyn, having signed a lease to occupy 12,000 square feet on the second floor of 420 Carroll Street, the company announced.

Owned by developer The Domain Companies, 420 Carroll Street is a luxury apartment rental featuring amenities such as lobby lounges, an art gallery, a rooftop terrace and a media room.

This will be The Shop Workspace’s third location, and its first in New York City. The other Shop Workspace coworking locations are in Salt Lake City and New Orleans.

The length of the lease and the brokers on either side of the deal were not disclosed, nor was the asking rent. Previous Commercial Observer reporting noted that nearby neighborhood asking rents averaged $105 per square foot in 2024. Domain Companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn, known primarily for industrial businesses until relatively recently, has been undergoing significant revitalization efforts thanks to rezoning initiatives that have spearheaded construction of new housing and renovations to existing housing.

Companies including medical equipment manufacturer Cranial Technologies, preschool enrichment program provider NY Kids Club, grocery store Gowanus Marketplace and pottery studio Hey Clay have all taken space in Gowanus.

“From day one, we’ve designed this space around Gowanus,” Anne Olsen, director of coworking at The Shop Workspace, said in a statement. “Our new location is rooted in our neighborhood through partnerships with artists, nonprofits and local businesses. By blending high-touch hospitality with authentic community connections, we’ve created an ecosystem that makes people want to work here.”

