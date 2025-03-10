Grocery Store, Pottery Studio Ink Deals at Domain’s 420 Carroll

Grocery store Gowanus Marketplace and pottery studio Hey Clay will move into retail space at 420 Carroll, the two-building residential development in Gowanus, Brooklyn, owned by The Domain Companies.

In the largest deal, Gowanus Marketplace, which is owned and operated by Shogy Saleh, signed a 10-year lease for approximately 2,250 square feet on the ground floor of 420 Carroll Street, according to the landlord. The store will offer locals a variety of local and organic foods.

Meanwhile, Hey Clay, which offers classes and memberships in a modern pottery studio, signed a 10-year lease for approximately 1,750 square feet at the property, Domain said.

Igloo’s Adam Joly brokered both deals for the landlord.

“At Igloo, our mission is to help facilitate the connection of business and community,” Joly said in a statement. “The combination of a fresh, accessible food grocer and a community-centric space for art is representative of this connection — businesses that promote holistic well-being for the residents and neighborhood while championing the character of the Gowanus community.”

The asking rents were not provided, but a report from the Real Estate Board of New York found retail rents in nearby Prospect Heights averaged $105 per square foot in 2024 (the closest and most recent data available).

Both businesses will open this summer, Domain said.

“I have lived in Gowanus and the neighboring areas for the last six years,” Cauvery Patel, founder and owner of Hey Clay, said in a statement. “I love living here, the unpredictability of the neighborhood is attractive to me — you never know what you might find around the corner … ”

MCD Retail brokered the deal for Hey Clay, while Tower Brokerage represented Gowanus Marketplace. A spokesperson for Tower did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while spokespeople for Gowanus Marketplace and MCD could not be reached for comment.

Domain’s 360-unit residential project at the intersection of Carroll and Nevins streets just east of Gowanus Canal opened for move-ins in February and recently launched its affordable housing lottery for 90 homes reserved for households earning between 40 and 100 percent of the area median income, the landlord said.

420 Carroll, which will include a 21-story tower and an adjacent 16-story tower connected by an underground tunnel, will also feature a 14,000-square-foot recreational space called the Shop, complete with art studios, a lounge, a fitness center and outdoor spaces.

