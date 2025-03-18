NY Kids Club to Open 4K-SF Flagship at Brooklyn’s 655 Union Street

NY Kids Club will open a flagship location in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood in September, just in time for the start of the school year, Commercial Observer has learned.

NY Kids Club, which provides preschool enrichment programs to help early childhood development, has signed a lease for 3,700 square feet on the ground floor of 655 Union Street, according to landlords Avery Hall and Gindi Capital.

“We’re thrilled to welcome NY Kids Club’s flagship location to 655 Union,” Brian Ezra, founding partner at Avery Hall, said in a statement. “This exclusive social learning center, designed to nurture both early childhood development and family connections, will serve as a vibrant hub where families can build meaningful relationships together.”

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from the Real Estate Board of New York found retail rents in nearby Park Slope averaged $104 per square foot in 2024 (the closest and most recent data available).

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Jonathan Fein and Mitzi Flexer brokered the deal for the tenant, while JLL (JLL)’s Ryan Condren and George Danut represented the landlords.

JLL declined to comment, while spokespeople for Gindi and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As part of the deal, NY Kids Club, which has 17 locations across the city, will relocate its flagship from about five blocks away at 125 Fifth Avenue to its new space at 655 Union in order to “expand the community it serves and upgrade its class offerings and programming,” the landlords said.

“Our new location is perfectly situated right in the middle of Gowanus and Park Slope, allowing us to provide this developing area with a unique, engaging brain-based early childhood education experience for all families as they grow,” NY Kids Club CEO Jennifer Clement said in a statement.

“We’re excited to introduce the next wave of NY Kids Club families to this brand-new, state-of-the-art facility, an evolution that will continue to ensure our role as a leader in the ECE space for future generations,” Clement added.

NY Kids Club’s new space will feature “two expansive classrooms” and “an innovative sensory play gym” with a 15-foot climbing wall and a 20-foot trampoline, according to the landlords.

The 13-story, 193-unit residential building at 655 Union opened in January with ground-floor retail, a rooftop terrace, a 25-yard-long pool, a fitness center, a business center and even a dog-washing station, the landlords said.

