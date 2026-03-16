Focal Point Brewery Inks 5K-SF Deal at 420 Carroll Street

Focal Point Beer Company, a popular Long Island City-based craft brewery, is opening its second location and taking 5,000 square feet of retail space at 420 Carroll Street, a luxury residential building in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood, owner and developer the Domain Companies announced Monday.

The new location will feature a taproom, a full dine-in restaurant, and a large outdoor seating area overlooking the Gowanus Canal.

Additionally, architecture and design hub Brooklyn Builders Studio is setting up shop at 420 Carroll. The firm’s new 1,700-square-foot space will be home to “family focused” experiences that allow for the exploration of architecture and innovative problem-solving, Domain said.

“Gowanus is a neighborhood rich in art, design and making, and it’s an exciting home for our flagship space,” Brooke Holiday, founder of Brooklyn Builders Studio, said in a statement. “With Brooklyn Builders Studio, we’re shaping an environment where young designers work with sustainable materials, test ideas, explore the built world, and develop confidence in creative risk-taking. We’re looking forward to building this vision with the community.”

Also coming to 420 Carroll is BYOB Naturale Wine & Spirits, which signed an 800-square-foot lease. BYOB is a wine shop with a focus on a curated selection of natural Italian wines and artisanal spirits.

The lengths of the leases and the asking rents were unclear, but a report from the Real Estate Board of New York found retail rents in nearby Prospect Heights averaged $105 per square foot in 2025 (the nearest area with the most recent data available).

Igloo co-founder Adam Joly represented both parties in all three deals.

“These retail activations reflect exactly the type of ground-floor ecosystem Igloo strives to create,” Joly said in a statement. “Each concept is authentic and compelling in its own way, and together we’re creating a vibrant waterfront destination that feels genuinely rooted in the neighborhood.”

420 Carroll Street was the first building to open following the 2021 Gowanus rezoning efforts, Commercial Observer previously reported. The building offers rental units featuring hardwood floors, bathrooms with deep soaking tubs, an abundance of natural light, as well as hotel-quality amenities including a rooftop sun terrace and a library.

Other retail tenants at the development include grocery store Gowanus Marketplace and pottery studio Hey Clay.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.