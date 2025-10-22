E-Payment Platform Stripe Expands to 286K SF at 28 Liberty Street

Stripe, a global fintech firm known for its online payment services, has expanded its footprint at 28 Liberty Street to a total of 285,997 square feet across eight floors, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company had moved into the 45th through 48th floors of the Fosun International-owned office building in 2024, subleasing 146,500 square feet from American International Group, CO reported at the time. The sublease is still in effect.

Now the firm has signed a separate direct lease for 139,497 square feet at 28 Liberty Street and will occupy a total of eight floors within the building, a source with knowledge of the lease told CO. The length of the lease was not disclosed, but the source noted that the asking rent for the floors Stripe will occupy ranges between $75 and $80 per square foot.

Stripe had relocated from 199 Water Street to 28 Liberty Street last year.

Peter Riguardi, John Wheeler, Mitchell Konsker and Michael Berman from JLL represented the building’s owner. JLL declined to comment. CBRE’s Jeff Fischer and Sacha Zarba represented Stripe. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stripe’s direct lease seems to be part of a growing trend among AI firms and other tech companies that are taking large swaths of office space.

In Lower Manhattan alone there have been several significant office leases among these companies, including Scale AI taking 80,000 square feet at One World Trade Center and IT services firm Cloudflare taking 34,000 square feet in the same building. Additionally, fintech firm Clear Street took 88,000 square feet at 4 World Trade Center.

Formerly known as One Chase Manhattan Plaza, 28 Liberty Street is a 60-story office building with a variety of corporate tenants including meal kit subscription service Hello Fresh, financial planning firm Cerity Partners, and Zhong Lun Law Firm.

