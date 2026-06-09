Visitt, an artificial intelligence-driven property operations platform, and BGO Properties, the Canadian property management division of real estate investment firm BGO, are planning a major expansion into the Great White North.

The two firms are teaming up to deploy Visitt’s property management technology across 46 million square feet of BGO’s Canadian portfolio, which spans about 300 properties, the new partnership announced Tuesday. The partnership was formed to ​​streamline the flow of work orders and implement predictive and preventive maintenance, as well as equipment life cycle management, according to the announcement.

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Ultimately, BGO anticipates improved overall service to its tenants in both residential and commercial properties in its Canadian markets as a result of the deal.

“Integrating AI into our property operations marks an important step toward unlocking new efficiencies across our Canadian portfolio,” Michelle Brown, head of Canadian operations for BGO Properties, said in a statement. “Through BGO Properties’ partnership with Visitt, we’re introducing tools designed to simplify complex workflows, enhance consistency across assets, and strengthen the tenant experience.”

It’s unclear how the AI adoption will impact BGO’s employee count, if at all.

Visit’s technology — which provides a unified platform for building solutions — will offer bilingual services as well, with BGO’s platform serving ​​Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and the predominantly French-speaking Quebec.

“Our AI-first platform is purpose-built to streamline operations at scale, introducing the next generation of building technology operations with work order intelligence, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation — so BGO Properties’ teams, vendors and call centers can unlock new levels of efficiency, performance and tenant experience,” Visitt CEO Itay Oren said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.