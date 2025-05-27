Suvretta Capital Management Inks 12K-SF Lease at 11 East 26th Street

Money-managing hedge fund Suvretta Capital Management has managed to find a new home at 11 East 26th Street in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company will eventually move from its current location on the seventh floor of 540 Madison Avenue, and will occupy 12,134 square feet across the building’s entire 16th floor of 11 East 26th Street, a source with knowledge of the deal told CO. It’s unclear when Suvretta will make the move or whether this move represents an expansion, but this new lease runs for 11 years and one month.

Asking rent was $145 per square foot, according to the source.

Newmark’s William Cohen and Ariel Harwood represented the landlord, Rockrose Development, while Jarod Stern and Adele Werner of Savills handled it for the tenant. Newmark declined to comment, while Savills and Suvretta Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Described on its website as “the jewel of Madison Square Park,” 11 East 26th Street is a two-building, 21-story office tower with amenities including a fitness center, rooftop terrace, and a wall of whiskey lockers.

Other tenants include asset manager Reckoner Capital, medical equipment manufacturer Butterfly Network and credit intelligence and data research company Octus.

