Green Street Advisors Expands to 12K SF at 10 Grand Central

Ain’t it grand at Grand Central? This research firm thinks so.

Green Street Advisors has signed on for an additional 7,000 square feet at Marx Realty’s 10 Grand Central, the building owner announced.

The firm, which provides research, analytics, and strategic advice for the commercial real estate industry, will now occupy a total of 12,000 square feet across the building’s 13th floor for an undisclosed length of time, and an asking rent of $88 per square foot.

“As experts in commercial real estate, it’s no surprise that the Green Street team recognizes the value of a workplace that inspires creativity and stimulates collaboration,” Craig Deitelzweig, CEO of Marx Realty, said in a statement. “The one-of-a-kind, hotel-like aesthetic at 10 Grand Central delivers an experience unlike any other, and we are always excited to accommodate the growth of our existing tenants while continuing to attract new firms to the building.”

Ian Lipman from JLL represented Green Street Advisors in this lease, while Mitchell Konsker, Thomas Swartz, Carlee Palmer and Nicole Danyi — also of JLL — represented Marx Realty. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Green Street Advisors moved into 10 Grand Central — which has undergone a massive redevelopment to give the office building a more luxury hotel-esque vibe — in 2023, taking 5,000 square feet on the second floor.

Marx Realty also has its offices at 10 Grand Central, alongside investment advisory firm Family Management Corporation and online health care resource Teladoc Health.

