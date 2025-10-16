International law firm Fox Horan & Camerini is taking over the entire 17th floor at SL Green’s 885 Third Avenue, also known as the Lipstick Building, SL Green announced.

This is an 11-and-a-half-year, 19,200-square-foot lease at the 34-story, Class A office tower at the corner of Third Avenue and East 53rd Street in Midtown Manhattan.

The law firm had been subleasing this space since 2018, according to previous Commercial Observer reporting. Fox Horan & Camerini had relocated to its current building from 825 Third Avenue in 2018.

The asking rent on this lease was not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $83.17 per square foot in September, according to the latest CBRE data.

Chris Mongeluzo and Corey Borg from Newmark represented Fox Horan & Camerini in this deal. Brian Waterman, Kevin Sullivan, and David Waterman, also from Newmark, represented the landlord. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’re proud that Fox Horan & Camerini chose to deepen its commitment at the Lipstick Building, transitioning from a subtenant to a direct tenant,” Steven Durels, executive vice president and director of leasing at SL Green, said in a statement. “Their decision to sign a long-term lease speaks to the enduring quality of this building.”

Built in 1986, 885 Third Avenue is a 600,000-square-foot property designed with a cylindrical shape that gives it the “lipstick” moniker. Other corporate tenants at 855 Third Avenue include health care provider and cancer researcher Memorial Sloan Kettering, law firm Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt and business consultant EuroConsult.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.