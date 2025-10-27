Hands-On Workshop Craftsman Ave Inks 3K-SF Lease in Industry City

Do-it-yourself workshop Craftsman Ave has moved from its longtime home in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood to 3,300 square feet at Building 6 at Industry City, the landlord announced.

Building 6 can be found at 220 36th Street within Industry City’s 6 million-square-foot campus. Asking rent was $50 per square foot and the length of the lease is five years and five months, a source close to the deal told Commercial Observer.

The lease was negotiated in-house by Industry City’s Jim Somoza . Both the landlord and the tenant were represented by Somoza.

“Craftsman Ave is an exciting addition to Industry City’s roster of experiential retailers,” Somoza said in a statement announcing the lease. “They embody the creative spirit that distinguishes our campus, offering workshops that bring people together through craft and collaboration. Their programming is exactly the type of hands-on experience that resonates with the makers and designers who call Industry City home.”

Founded in 2015, Craftsman Ave is a hands-on workshop studio that offers classes in wood-working, welding, knife making, stained glass, leather work and more. Craftsman Ave’s previous address was 117 11th Street in Brooklyn.

Other businesses in Industry City include media company TV Labs; handmade ceramics, lighting, and furniture studio Atelier Beroj; and hobby retailer Artist & Craftsman Supply.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.