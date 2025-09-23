Media Company TV Labs Takes 7,500 SF in Industry City

Industry City is making a name for itself as a hub for film, TV, and other creative content production.

TV Labs, a digital platform that helps streaming services and app developers test and deliver smart TV apps, has signed a three-year, 7,500-square-foot lease at Industry City’s Building 6, located at 220 36th Street in Brooklyn.

The lease was signed Sept. 1, according to a source close to the deal. The asking rent was not disclosed, however the average asking rent for space in Industry City has ranged between $23 and $39 per square foot, Commercial Observer previously reported.

TV Labs did not work with a broker on this deal, the source noted. Industry City was represented by Matt Stewart, vice president of leasing at Industry City. Stewart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TV Labs is joining an extensive roster of media and production companies that have moved into Industry City. Other such tenants include Buck, a creative studio that has produced campaigns for brands including Apple, Nike, and Google; and the meal kit company Hello Fresh, which operates a studio on the campus that produces content including cooking videos and advertising campaigns.

