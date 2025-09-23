Media Company TV Labs Takes 7,500 SF in Industry City

By September 23, 2025 2:37 pm
reprints
Matt Stewart, vice president of leasing at Industry City, and Industry City in Brooklyn.
Matt Stewart, vice president of leasing at Industry City, and Industry City in Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Courtesy Industry City

Industry City is making a name for itself as a hub for film, TV, and other creative content production. 

TV Labs, a digital platform that helps streaming services and app developers test and deliver smart TV apps, has signed a three-year, 7,500-square-foot lease at Industry City’s Building 6, located at 220 36th Street in Brooklyn. 

SEE ALSO: Furniture Retailer Design Within Reach Renews 39K-SF Store at Industry City

The lease was signed Sept. 1, according to a source close to the deal. The asking rent was not disclosed, however the average asking rent for space in Industry City has ranged between $23 and $39 per square foot, Commercial Observer previously reported

TV Labs did not work with a broker on this deal, the source noted. Industry City was represented by Matt Stewart, vice president of leasing at Industry City. Stewart did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

TV Labs is joining an extensive roster of media and production companies that have moved into Industry City. Other such tenants include Buck, a creative studio that has produced campaigns for brands including Apple, Nike, and Google; and the meal kit company Hello Fresh, which operates a studio on the campus that produces content including cooking videos and advertising campaigns. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

 

220 36th Street, Industry City, Matt Stewart, Industry City, TV Labs
Koeppel Rosen's Max Koeppel and 135 Madison Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Courier Health Signs 15K-SF Lease at 135 Madison Avenue

By Mark Hallum
A rendering of VISIONS AT BRICKELL STATION.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Urban Network Capital Group Lands $30M for Condo-Hotel in Miami’s Brickell

By Julia Echikson
Azusa Pacific University President is Adam Morris and the Azusa Pacific campus in Azusa, Calif.
Residential · Investments & Sales
California

Legacy Partners Buys 320 Vacant Apartments for $92M in SoCal’s San Gabriel Valley

By Nick Trombola