Brookfield to Convert Part of Four Manhattan West to Residential

Brookfield Properties has filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings to convert space on the fourth through 13th floors of Four Manhattan West, also known as 424-434 West 33rd Street, into 128 residential units.

Brookfield will be working with S9 Architecture and Engineering on the conversion, according to the New York Business Journal, which was first to report the news.

The conversion is expected to be completed sometime in 2027, according to Brookfield.

The redeveloped building includes amenities such as a fitness center, coworking space, bike rooms and tenant storage areas.

Four Manhattan West is a 13-story, 184,109-square-foot former industrial building that was built in 1913 and that Brookfield spent $47 million converting into modern offices, as Commercial Observer previously reported. This included everything from redesigning the lobbies to removing old steam heat pipes.

The newly renovated building offered 15,000-square-foot floorplates on floors four through 12 and a 11,446-square-foot penthouse with a 2,000-square-foot wraparound terrace. It is not yet clear how the residential design will translate from the building’s current office design.

The building is one of six in the developer’s 8-acre Manhattan West mixed-use complex, which is bound by Ninth and 10th avenues and West 31st and West 33rd streets. It initially featured four office buildings, one residential building called the Eugene, and a hotel called Pendry Manhattan West in addition to retail and public gathering spaces. Amazon (1),

“Converting Four Manhattan West to residential provides us an opportunity to offer additional housing at one of the most thriving and successful mixed-use developments in the country,” Charlie Howe, vice president at Brookfield Real Estate, said in an email to CO through a Brookfield spokesperson. “The office space at Manhattan West is nearly fully leased at top-of-the-market rents, the apartments at the Eugene are leased and very in-demand, the Pendry hotel is one of the hottest luxury boutique hotels in New York, and the development is home to two of the best and best-performing restaurants in New York, Ci Siamo and Zou Zou’s.”

Office tenants at Manhattan West include the National Hockey League, Accenture, Skadden Arps, KPMG and Amazon.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.