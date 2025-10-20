Finance   ·   Refinance

Access Point Financial Provides $92M Refi for Chicago McCormick Place Hotel

The Hiltons at McCormick Place includes three different brands under one hotel

By October 20, 2025 12:02 pm
Walker & Dunlop - Adam Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland
(l-r) Jonathan Schwartz and Keith Kurland. PHOTOS: Courtesy Walker & Dunlop

A joint venture between McHugh Enterprises and First Investors limited liability corporation has secured $92 million to refinance the Hiltons at McCormick Place, a 23-story, 466-key hotel connected to the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. 

Access Point Financial provided a floating-rate, interest-only loan, while the Walker & Dunlop New York capital markets team of Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Dustin Stolly, Jordan Casella and Cole Grims arranged the financing. 

Located at 2301 South Martin Luther King Drive, near Lake Michigan and within Chicago’s busy South Loop, the Hiltons at McCormick Place is actually a tri-branded hotel that includes Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Inn

The hotel opened in 2018 and has direct access into the McCormick Place Convention Center via a skybridge.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commericalobserver.com.

