A joint venture between McHugh Enterprises and First Investors limited liability corporation has secured $92 million to refinance the Hiltons at McCormick Place, a 23-story, 466-key hotel connected to the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

Access Point Financial provided a floating-rate, interest-only loan, while the Walker & Dunlop New York capital markets team of Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Dustin Stolly, Jordan Casella and Cole Grims arranged the financing.

Located at 2301 South Martin Luther King Drive, near Lake Michigan and within Chicago’s busy South Loop, the Hiltons at McCormick Place is actually a tri-branded hotel that includes Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Inn.

The hotel opened in 2018 and has direct access into the McCormick Place Convention Center via a skybridge.

