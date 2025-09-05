WeWork Hires C&W’s Angela D’Aguanno as Chief Administrative Officer

Fresh off of two New York City leases, flexible workspace provider WeWork has hired Angela D’Aguanno as its new chief administrative officer, Commercial Observer has learned.

D’Aguanno most recently served as senior vice president of advisory operations for the Americas at brokerage Cushman & Wakefield, where she worked for more than 20 years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

D’Aguanno, who started at WeWork in July, reports directly to CEO John Santora, and uses her experience with “operational transactions, corporate realignments, and mergers and acquisitions” in her new role, the firm said in a release.

“It’s an exciting time to join WeWork as the company has embarked on an impressive evolution, becoming a sophisticated and mature real estate firm poised to continue its leadership in the real estate industry,” D’Aguanno said in a statement. “I look forward to the opportunity to drive organizational effectiveness and strategic growth to achieve sustained business success.”

In her new role, D’Aguanno is expected to “advance operational excellence” at WeWork by “aligning core administrative functions with strategic goals, maximizing efficiency, improving talent and financial resources, and spearheading cross-functional collaboration and innovation,” the coworking firm said.

She will also oversee WeWork’s security, franchise operations and health and safety teams, as well as support the firm’s business operations management teams, according to the release.

“Angela’s demonstrated ability to develop strategies that drive organizational achievement makes her an excellent addition to the team, well positioned to advance the efficient and effective delivery of WeWork’s real estate solutions,” Santora said in a statement.

“Her experience and proven leadership will be key to ensuring the company’s continued success as we deliver premium, hospitality-driven solutions for all our members, from individuals to the world’s largest enterprise companies,” Santora added.

Before joining C&W, D’Aguanno worked as a senior auditor at KPMG and attended York University’s Schulich School of Business, according to her LinkedIn profile.

News of the hire comes after WeWork recently signed its first leases in New York City post-bankruptcy, including one for 55,000 square feet at Moinian Group‘s 245 Fifth Avenue and one for 60,000 square feet at AmTrust RE‘s 250 Broadway.

