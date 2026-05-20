Law Firm Jones Jones Signs 5K-SF Lease at 44 Wall Street

Employment litigation firm Jones Jones is relocating within Manhattan’s Financial District.

The tenant signed a 10-year, nine-month lease spanning 5,311 square feet on part of the seventh floor of Gaedeke Group’s 44 Wall Street, according to tenant broker Lee & Associates NYC.

Lee & Associates did not disclose the asking rent for the space, but the average office asking rent in Lower Manhattan was $59.26 per square foot in March, according to a report from CBRE.

Jones Jones, which plans to take over its new space in June, will relocate from its current office a few blocks away at 5 Hanover Square. The law firm also has an office in Jersey City, N.J.

“Lower Manhattan continues to attract tenants seeking quality office space at a strong value, particularly as older office properties throughout the neighborhood undergo residential conversions,” Lee’s Todd Korren, who represented the tenant alongside Noah Caspi, said in a statement. “Jones Jones was focused on remaining in the Financial District, and 44 Wall Street offered an ideal combination of location, accessibility and efficiency for the firm’s next chapter.”

George Comfort & Sons’ Alexander Bermingham negotiated on behalf of the landlord but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We wanted to remain in the Financial District because it continues to provide tremendous convenience for our employees and clients alike,” Matthew Jones, executive partner of Jones Jones, said in a statement. “44 Wall Street checked all the boxes for us in terms of location, transportation access and overall value, while allowing us to stay rooted in the neighborhood we know well.”

Other tenants in the 24-story, 350,000-square-foot office tower include software company JobDiva and government financial advisory firm Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, which expanded to 12,000 square feet at the building in August 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.