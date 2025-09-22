Showrooms Cimbali, Hästens Ink Deals at GFP’s 505 Eighth Avenue

Two retail showrooms have inked new deals at GFP Real Estate’s 505 Eighth Avenue.

In the largest deal, Hästens, a Swedish luxury bedding brand, signed a three-year lease for 2,615 square feet on the seventh floor of the 25-story Garment District office building, according to a release from the landlord.

The bedding brand, which has four other showrooms in Manhattan, will use its new space as a “combination executive office and showroom offering customers a premium experience aligned with Hästens’ high-end heritage,” the release said. Hästens showrooms are often marketed as The Sleep Spa.

Meanwhile, La Cimbali U.S., the American sales and showroom division of the Italian coffee and espresso machine manufacturer, signed a three-year lease for 2,400 square feet on the ninth floor of GFP’s building, according to the landlord.

Cimbali’s new space at the property — which was previously occupied by Metro Computer Services Group — will serve as its “New York showroom and hub for showcasing their premium espresso machines,” the release said. GFP said it will complete a build-out of the space and install the appropriate plumbing and electrical components to support Cimbali’s coffee machines.

Asking rent for both deals was between $39 to $42 per square foot, according to GFP.

“These two leases highlight the growing demand for high-touch experiential showrooms and office spaces in Midtown,” GFP’s Allen Gurevich, who represented the landlord in both deals, said in a statement. “Cimbali and Hästens both bring world-class reputations to 505 Eighth, and we’re excited to welcome them to the building.”

Meridian Retail Leasing’s Aaron Harounian and Joseph Khojahiny brokered the deal for Hästens, while Winslow & Company’s Joshua Winslow represented Cimbali.

Spokespeople for Hästens, Cimbali and Meridian did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Winslow could not be reached for comment.

505 Eighth Avenue sits between West 35th and West 36th streets, three blocks north of Penn Station and Madison Square Garden. Other tenants of GFP’s Garment District building — originally known as the Hoover Building — include medical clinic Atlas Men’s Health, law enforcement and security services provider Excel Security, branded merchandising agency In Record Time and environmental training and consulting company Big Apple Occupational Safety.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.