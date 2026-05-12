Cozey, a Canadian furniture retailer, is making itself at home in Manhattan’s Flatiron District.

Cozey, which has a direct-to-consumer model and is known for easy-to-assemble designs, has inked a 10-year, 10,146-square-foot retail lease at RFR Holding’s 160 Fifth Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The retail space on the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 21st Street — which was previously home to clothing retailer Club Monaco — will be the brand’s first permanent store in the U.S.

Cozey, founded in 2020 by Montreal-based entrepreneur Fred Aubé, will occupy 5,372 square feet on the ground floor and 4,774 square feet on the lower level of the nine-story mixed-use property, tenant broker JLL told CO.

The asking rent was around $400 per square foot, according to Matthew Schuss, an executive vice president with JLL. Schuss brokered the deal on behalf of the tenant, while Brandon L. Singer, Virginia Pittarelli, Manu Wendum, Suzanne Bernstock and Madison Grossman of Retail by MONA represented the landlord.

Schuss said Cozey had been looking for a place to open its first — and largest — permanent U.S. store for about two years. In 2024 and 2025, Cozey opened two short-term pop-up locations in different markets in Manhattan, including one in the Flatiron District. The six months Cozey had a pop-up in the Flatiron District proved very successful, according to Schuss, and the company decided that’s where the flagship belonged.

“They really wanted to be in the Flatiron District, and we started looking for sites within two to three blocks of Broadway and 20th Street,” Schuss told CO. “160 Fifth Avenue, where we landed, is one of the most iconic buildings in the Flatiron District. We wanted to be north of 17th Street, but below 23rd Street, just because the foot traffic is a bit stronger.”

Schuss is helping Cozey with its expansion across the U.S., having planned a pop-up location for Los Angeles and another in an undisclosed market.

“160 Fifth Avenue is an iconic retail space in the heart of Manhattan’s bustling Flatiron District,” Retail by MONA’s Singer said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Cozey to the property and are super excited for their flagship to open.”

160 Fifth Avenue was designed by architect R.H. Robertson in 1891, complete with high ceilings and more than 50 feet of frontage, according to Schuss.

“The architecture is beautiful,” he said. “It’s just one of the most beautiful buildings in the Flatiron District.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.