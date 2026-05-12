Vanguarde Digital, an artificial intelligence-focused technology company, has signed a three-year, 4,410-square-foot lease across the entire 14th floor of 333 West 39th Street, landlord GFP Real Estate announced Tuesday.

Vanguarde, which provides custom web development, cloud infrastructure and marketing strategies, will use the Midtown space for its executive offices. Its new prebuilt suite will allow Vanguarde to move in immediately, GFP said.

It’s unclear whether the deal represents a new location or a relocation for the firm, which lists its current New York City office address at 26 West 61st Street. A spokesperson for Vanguarde could not be reached for comment.

The asking rent was also unclear, but the average asking rent for office space in the Times Square area was $82.93 per square foot in the first quarter of 2026, according to Colliers data.

The tenant was represented by John Akleh and William Akleh from Sido New York, while GFP was represented in-house by Neil Joffee and Alan Steinberg. Sido did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’ve seen a noticeable increase in leasing activity from technology and AI-driven companies over the past several months, across firms of all sizes,” Steinberg said in a statement. “For many of these groups, speed and efficiency are critical, and prebuilt, fully wired spaces like those at 333 West 39th Street allow them to get up and running immediately. It’s a positive signal for the market and for New York City more broadly.”

Built in 1929, 333 West 39th Street is a 14-story office property located in Manhattan’s Fashion District and Times Square South submarket. Other tenants in the building include interior design firm Vincent Wolf Associates and movie studio Kino Lorber.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.

