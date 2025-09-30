Marketing Agency Pardgroup Takes 5K SF at 9 East 37th Street

Italian marketing agency Pardgroup is taking office space in Midtown South, Commercial Observer has learned.

Pardgroup, which provides a range of marketing and merchandising services for global premium and luxury brands, has signed a lease for 5,132 square feet on the entire 12th-floor penthouse of 9 East 37th Street, according to landlord ABS Partners Real Estate.

SEE ALSO: Yifen Li Takes 15K SF at Alliance Tower in Flushing

The deal represents a relocation for the Milan-based ad agency, which left its previous offices at 450 Lexington Avenue.

ABS’s Benjamin Waller, Daria Ghasemi and Zoe Snow brokered the deal for the tenant, while the landlord was represented by John Cinosky and William Carr, also from ABS.

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown South averaged $83.28 per square foot during the second quarter of 2025.

A spokesperson for Pardgroup did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2014, Pardgroup manages the marketing process for brands from “concept to execution, delivering everything from striking window displays to engaging pop-ups,” according to ABS.

The ad agency will join several tenants at the 12-story building between Madison and Fifth avenues, including real estate agency Avenues Real Estate and American restaurant The Flatiron Room Murray Hill in the ground-floor retail space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.