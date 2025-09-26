L.A. Sparks Plan $150M HQ Facility in Record Investment

Three-time WNBA champions Los Angeles Sparks will finally have a home of their own in Southern California as part of the largest investment for one team in U.S. women’s sports history, too.

The Sparks unveiled plans to build a $150 million, 55,000-square-foot facility at Continental Development’s Continental Park complex in El Segundo, a small coastal city that is also home to the practice facilities or headquarters for four other professional L.A. sports teams. The new facility will be the first dedicated solely to the Sparks.

Designed by renowned architecture firm Gensler, the project will feature two WNBA regulation-size courts, modern weight and training rooms, hydrotherapy and spa suites, an outdoor spa pool, wellness spaces and even dedicated nap rooms. The facility will also house the Sparks’ business headquarters once it opens in 2027.

“We’re building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court,” Eric Holoman, Sparks managing partner and governor, said in a statement. “From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center. It reflects our commitment to our team, our fans, and the city of L.A., and sets a new standard for what a professional sports organization can provide for its athletes.”

It comes as little surprise that the WNBA franchise would choose El Segundo as its new home. The coastal, business-oriented city spans just about 5 square miles adjacent to Los Angeles International Airport, but it has the infrastructure needed for professional sports teams to flourish. The Sparks will be the fifth professional team to call El Segundo home — making it the only city in the nation to host five professional teams — alongside the L.A. Chargers, Kings, Lakers and Rugby FC Los Angeles.

“In three years, we’ve attracted the L.A. Chargers and the Sparks to El Segundo, proving this small city has tremendous appeal,” said Richard Lundquist, Continental Development CEO. “The City of El Segundo’s business-friendly reputation is very beneficial in attracting organizations like the Sparks into town.”

L.A. County has collectively bet big on sports facilities over the past five years. Aside from the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, the $2 billion Intuit Dome and major renovations of Crypto.com Arena, the L.A. Chargers last year built The Bolt, a 145,000-square-foot training facility less than two miles from the Sparks’ future headquarters. L.A. Rams owner Stan Kroenke, meanwhile, is developing a 52-acre complex in Woodland Hills dubbed Rams at Warner Center, which will include its headquarters and training facility within a larger, mixed-use district.

