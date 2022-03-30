LA Chargers Score $276M for Corporate HQ, Training Facility

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last month, but the team’s sub-tenant at SoFi Stadium, the L.A. Chargers, secured financing this month for a new corporate headquarters and training facility in Los Angeles County.

The property is being developed by Continental Development Corporation and Mar Ventures, which closed $276 million in construction and permanent funding for the new HQ. Sonnenblick-Eichner Company arranged and announced the financing. CTL Capital, a New York-based investment bank, provided the loan.

The 14-acre campus will be located in the coastal city of El Segundo. The full plan calls for a 145,000-square-foot office building; three grass fields; esports gaming and content studios; a 3,100-square-foot media center; 7,600 square feet of terrace space; a 3,400-square-foot outdoor turf area; and a two-lane lap pool.

The Gensler-designed project is set on Nash Street, south of El Segundo Boulevard and just east of Pacific Coast Highway. It’s less than 3 miles from Los Angeles International Airport and 7 miles from the $5 billion Hollywood Park and SoFi Stadium, which the Chargers lease from the Rams.

El Segundo has attracted top aerospace, media and tech companies. In 2021, Beyond Meat and L’Oréal signed long-term leases to move their headquarters to the former Northrop Grumman site; the U.S. Space Force announced it will establish its Space Systems Command; and Hyundai bought a 90,000-square-foot creative office — all in El Segundo.

Continental and Mar Ventures are both headquartered in El Segundo. Continental Development has developed more than 5 million square feet of commercial space in L.A.’s South Bay and in the San Francisco markets. Mar Ventures is behind projects like a 160,000-square-foot Del Rey office; the 24-acre Campus El Segundo; and the office and industrial campus Aviation Center in Hawthorne.

The new Chargers site neighbors Nash Street Exchange, a medical, retail and restaurant development underway by the same developers. The two firms also teamed in developing the Beach Cities Media Campus in El Segundo, and they completed the 58,034-square-foot building in Del Rey that is home to video game company Electronic Arts.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.