While SoFi Stadium is the $5 billion house that Stan Kroenke built in Inglewood, it looks like Warner Center could become the neighborhood Kroenke built in the San Fernando Valley.

The Los Angeles Rams owner and chairman on Monday uncovered plans to build a 52-acre, mixed-use development in Woodland Hills. The project, about 30 miles north of SoFi Stadium, will serve as the Rams’ new permanent headquarters, replacing its temporary facilities there. Kroenke opted to unveil the Gensler-designed plans before submitting them to the city for review, according to the L.A. Times, which first reported the news.

“Rams Village at Warner Center will continue to transform Woodland Hills by providing a vibrant gathering place for the community through publicly accessible open spaces, new entertainment venues, a retail village, and residential offerings,” Kroenke said in a statement.

The Rams chairman expects to submit the plans for approval in the coming weeks, and hopes to begin construction by 2027.

Plans for the sprawling development are vast. They call for a 350,000-square-foot headquarters and training facility, an additional 150,000-square-foot indoor practice field with 2,500 seats, 5.5 acres of open park space, two indoor entertainment venues, 3 million square feet of high-rise, mid-rise and live-work residential buildings, and nearly 2 million square feet of office, retail and hotel space.

The project is expected to cost upwards of $10 billion over 10 years.

Kroenke has eyed up the neighborhood for years, particularly after SoFi Stadium officially opened in late 2020. The billionaire owner of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment spent some $650 million buying up about 100 acres at the site between 2021 and 2022. Those lots included The Promenade, a vacant 34-acre shopping center; a 13-story office dubbed the Landmark building, formerly occupied by health insurance company Anthem; and the popular 600,000-square-foot Topanga Village mall nestled between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Victory Boulevard.

The 100 acres is split into three separate parcels, per the L.A. Times. Topanga Village is planned to remain as is; the eastern parcel contains the Rams’ current facility (which opened in August 2024) and future facilities; while the western parcel, dominated by the defunct Promenade, will be fully redeveloped into the mixed-use district.

The Rams returned to L.A. in 2016, following a 20-year stint in St. Louis, and Kroenke hasn’t been shy about ambitious, multibillion-dollar development projects ever since. Those ambitions pair well with the Warner Center, which city officials have pushed to be the future “downtown of the San Fernando Valley” by 2035 — around the time the sports tycoon expects to finish the district around the Rams campus.

Alongside the shiny 3.1 million-square-foot SoFi Stadium — set to play a major role in the 2028 Summer Olympics after hosting the Super Bowl in 2027 — Kroenke is also spearheading the development of Hollywood Park. The nearly 300-acre, mixed-use development adjacent to the stadium will be anchored by a roughly 890,000-square-foot retail center, alongside 5 million square feet of creative office space, up to 2,500 residences, a 300-room hotel and the 6,000-seat Youtube Theater.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is also planning a 10 million to 12 million-square-foot district near Ball Arena in Denver, plans for which were approved by the Denver City Council last fall.

